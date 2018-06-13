Manslaughter trial shown 'distressing' images of Leeds teenager's ulcer-ridden emaciated body

A pathologist told a manslaughter trial how a teenager's emaciated body was in such a poor condition that some of his bones were exposed.

A court heard 18-year-old Jordan Burling's bones were also similar to those expected to be found on a middle-aged woman.

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court were warned today before being shown "distressing" images of Jordan's body.

The court has already heard how Mr Burling was found lying on a filthy mattress and covered in pressure sores in the living room of his family home in Butterbowl Garth, Farnley.

Jordan’s condition was described by an expert as like the victim of a Second World War death camp.

His mother Dawn Cranston, grandmother Denise Cranston, and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. They deny all the charges.

Dr Kirsten Hope, a Home Office pathologist, is giving evidence at the trial.

She told the court Jordan was 5 foot 5 inches tall and his body weighed five stone 11 pounds when she examined his body on July 1 2016, a day after it was recovered from his home.

Dr Hope said there were "obvious signs of malnutrition" and muscle wastage.

The court heard Jordan was wearing a blue t-shirt, pyjama bottoms and a soiled incontinence pad at the time of his death.

The doctor described how she removed the pad to discover a number of ulcers.

Two of the ulcers were so thick they exposed his pelvic and hip bones.

Dr Hope said there was also evidence Jordan had been suffering from dehydration.

She described how the skin on his scalp was 'scaly' and his teeth were in poor condition.

The nails on his fingers and toes were long.

Radiologist James Hampton also gave evidence.

Mr Hampton said a CT scan of Jordan's body was difficult to analyse because there was a lack of body fat.

He said there were signs that Jordan had a lung disease, possibly tuberculosis.

Dawn Cranston was given permission to leave the dock and sit outside the court room as the two witnesses gave evidence.

Dr Hope is expected to continue giving evidence this afternoon.

The trial continues.