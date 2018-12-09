Mariah Carey in Leeds: Her likely set list for the First Direct Arena concert

Have your say

Mariah Carey is bringing her Christmas tour to Leeds on Monday night.

The singer will be performing songs from her festive back catalogue at the First Direct Arena - and tickets are still available.

Back in 2016, Mariah kept 10,000 fans at the same venue waiting when she was 45 minutes late for her appearance on stage after travelling to Leeds from a London hotel.

Here's her likely set list - based on the tracks she performed earlier in the tour at a concert date in Norway.

She's closing the show with her classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

1. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

2. Charlie Brown Christmas

3. Oh Santa!

4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

5. The Star

6. Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child (Performed by Trey Lorenz and choir)

7. Silent Night

8. Joy to the World

9. When Christmas Comes

10. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

11. Christmas Time Is in the Air Again

12. O Holy Night

13. The Distance

14. We Belong Together

15. Hero

16. All I Want for Christmas Is You