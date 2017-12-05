Mark Casci: Winds of change on devolution are not something we can afford to ignore

There are several phrases which have become popular during this most confusing and surprising of zeitgeists which I would be happy to see consigned to the dustbin.

As you can imagine for a man in my profession ‘Fake News’ is high on the list which until recently was led by the term ‘the people have spoken’, used commonly to stop any scrutiny of the Brexit process and have yourself accused of being another horrible neologism, a ‘remoaner’.

However, all of the above have been replaced recently by not so much an expression but a sentiment, one which is unique to our great region (and arguably parts of Whitehall) and one which is holding back potentially the greatest opportunity our region has seen in a long time; ‘a devolution deal for the Sheffield City Region has already been agreed’.

Every time I hear this vacuous phrase uttered I want to scream “I DON’T CARE” at the top of my voice.

As with ‘the people have spoken’ it seems to presuppose that decisions once made are irrevocable regardless of any pending developments and, more perniciously, immune from being questioned.

Yes, a deal has been agreed to devolve powers to the Sheffield City Region.

Yes, the Department for Communities and Local Government has indicated it wishes to see the deal through and is unfavourable to any rival deals which would cuts across it.

However, what has not been taken into account is the fact that only two councils back it. The once wide-ranging deal, stretching from Barnsley down to Bassetlaw and parts of Derbyshire is now whittled down to Sheffield and Rotherham.

Elections, still ludicrously scheduled for May next year, will see a mayor elected with virtually no powers.

Currently, residents in Doncaster and Barnsley are being balloted over whom they wish to throw their lot in with, the ever decreasing circles of the Sheffield deal or the wider One Yorkshire deal, one which would dwarf the former and create an economic powerhouse larger than most EU countries.

As we have learned acutely in the last 18 months, things change.

The deal signed for Sheffield City Region in 2015 is very much from a different time, coming prior to Brexit, the collapse of a government and the election of a new one, albeit a little more flimsy than its predecessor.

One thing that Brexit and the election of Donald Trump has demonstrated is that we cannot unwind the clock and go back to the way things once were.

We need to be agile and alert to an ever-evolving world, and frankly the Sheffield deal is too small to deal with the modern world.

More importantly it doesn’t do justice to the great and powerful economy that is Sheffield. Frankly, this magnificent city deserves better.

This is the view of business, both locally and more importantly nationally.

When earlier this year I interviewed Carolyn Fairburn, head of the CBI, she repeatedly talked about the importance of scale when it came to devolving power to the region.

She was clear that if Yorkshire is to stand tall in the coming years it needs to pull on all of its strengths.

No longer can sections of our political leadership behave like the Roman senator of classical times who, upon being greeted with the sight of a large mob of people running in one direction enquired: “Where are my people going? I must follow them so I can lead them.”

As we saw at the Budget last month, the Government is favouring regions with mayors. Every elected official in this county needs to make their New Year’s resolution to end this squabbling and come together.

Seventeen of our local authorities are signed up to One Yorkshire. They know it is the best thing for all of us.

Let me put it another way, ‘the people have spoken’.