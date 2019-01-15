Marks & Spencer announce three store closures in Yorkshire

Marks & Spencer is to shut three stores in Yorkshire as part of 17 closures nationally, a move what will put more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

The high street chain is shutting over 100 stores as part of a turnaround plan and on Tuesday announced the latest 17 to shut.

Of these, 30 have already closed and 25 have been announced including Tuesday’s list.

Stores in Hull, Huddersfield and Rotherham will close.

Also impacted are shops in Ashford, Barrow, Bedford, Boston, Buxton, Cwmbran, Deal, Felixstowe, Junction One Antrim Outlet, Luton Arndale, Newark, Northwich, Sutton Coldfield and Weston Super Mare.

Their closure will impact 1,045 staff.

Sacha Berendji, property director at Marks & Spencer, said: “We’re continuing to transform M&S with pace and as part of this we are making good progress with our plans to close over 100 stores - radically reshaping our store estate to become more relevant for our customers.

“Proposing to close stores is never easy, for our colleagues, customers or the local community, but it is vital for the future of M&S.

“Where we have closed stores, we are continuing to see an encouraging number of customers choosing other nearby locations and shopping on M&S.com.”

M&S said it will enter a period of consultation with affected employees, with the intention of retaining as many as possible.

To date, 1,891 workers have been impacted by the closures but the company said 1,591 of them - over 80% - had been redeployed to new roles.