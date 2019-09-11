Marks & Spencer AW19 collection gives options for desk to dinner dressing - with video

Stephanie Smith reports from the M&S autumn fashion show in London, with a video tour of the event, plus the Style Clinic tips on day to night looks.

Dear Stylist

The check blazer (with matching trousers) is another key look from M&S AW19

I’ve got a few after-work events coming up, some work-related and some social catch-up and celebratory drinks and so on. How can I make sure I don’t look too corporate?

It’s a fact of modern life that our clothes and accessories need to be able to multi-task constantly as our work, leisure and social lives do seem to roll over and blend into each other far more than they ever used to do.

This means we need a weekday wardrobe of clothes that don’t look out of place no matter where we are – at the office, at a bar, a swish launch event or party, or simply catching up with friends.

I suggest heading straight off to Mark & Spencer which, for its new autumn/winter 2019 womenswear collections, has put much thought into creating capsule edits of clothes and accessories that make the everyday easy yet a little bit special. This means smart yet flattering tailoring and wearable, workable, co-ordinating pieces with subtly eye-catching detail.

M&S Collection blazer, �79

First, invest in a silky floral print blouse with a dark background, to wear under a jacket or knit at the office and then solo later on. The M&S Collection one here looks super-sophisticated with tailored trousers or prim skirt (very AW19) or simply with your jeans (keep an emergency pair at the office – M&S’s Holly’s Must-Have Ivy skinny jeans look and feel brilliant and cost just £19.50.

A blazer is another must. Make it roomy and double-breasted, ideal for over print dresses or teamed with either tailored trousers or skinny jeans.

Finally, a bag can make all the difference. The tote bag featured here is roomy enough for work necessities and it’s rather sleek, but you can choose a chain strap or a wider one, depending on whether you’re dressing up or down.

M&S Collection blouse, �29.50

Day to night, work to wine bar – it’s all go.