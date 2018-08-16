Have your say

​Paving specialist Marshall​s​ has reported strong half year results despite the impact of severe weather conditions​ earlier this year when the Beast from the East snowfall​ hit trading.

The Elland-based firm said revenue rose 12 per cent to £244m in the six months to June 30 and pre-tax profits also rose 12 per cent to £32.5m.

The group said recent trading has been very strong ​with revenue up 21 per cent in​ both June and July​.

Marshalls' chief executive Martyn Coffey​ ​said:​ ​“The ​g​roup continues to outperform the Construction Products Association’s growth figures, despite ongoing​ ​macroeconomic uncertainty.

​"​The CPA’s recent Summer Forecast predicts a decrease in UK market volumes of 0.6 per​ ​cent in 2018, followed by an increase of 2.3 per cent in 2019, while the underlying indicators in the New Build Housing,​ ​Road, Rail and Water Management markets remains supportive.​"

He said the group's self help programme to support organic growth is progressing well and the integration of CPM Group is on track with post acquisition trading​ showing strong​ growth.​

"​The ​b​oard believes that Marshalls’ innovative​ ​product range and strong market positions mean the ​g​roup is well placed to deliver continued future growth​," he added​

​"​The ​b​oard remains confident of achieving its expectations for 2018.”

​The group said its strong results were​ achieved despite the severe weather conditions in the first four months of the year, which resulted in a £9m reduction in sales.

M​r Coffey​ ​said that ​despite​ ​wider political and economic uncertainty, the underlying indicators remain positive​.

Sales to the Domestic market, which represent 31 per cent of ​group sales, were significantly​ ​impacted by the severe weather. Despite this, results were in line with the ​year before, reflecting strong growth​ ​either side of the bad weather period.

The survey of domestic installers at the end of June shows strong​ ​order books of 11.3 weeks.

Sales to the Public Sector and Commercial market, which represent 64 per cent of ​g​roup sales,​ rose​ 19 per cent.

Mr Coffey said ​CPM, which was acquired in October, has trade​d​ strongly and its integration is in line with​ ​expectations and well advanced.

​"​The ​gr​oup continues to target​ ​those parts of the market where higher levels of growth are anticipated including New Build Housing, Road, Rail and​ ​Water Management​," he added.

Sales in the International business ​rose 1 per cent and represented 5 per​ ​cent of ​g​roup sales.

​Marshalls has declared an interim dividend of 4p per share, an increase of 18 per cent, reflecting the​ ​strong cash generation and the ​g​roup’s progressive dividend policy.

A​nalyst Chris Millington at Numis said: "​Marshalls' interim results show the group has continued to show double digit profit​ ​growth and a strong underlying performance despite the weather headwinds in ​the first quarter​.

​"​With Marshalls posting revenue growth of 21​ per cent​ in June/July, the outlook for the​ ​second half looks positive and we think the risk to estimates continues to lie on the upside.​"​