Masked gang snatch diamond rings from Leeds shop

Three masked men armed with a baseball bat have stolen two diamond rings and cash from a shop in the Gipton area of the city.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the robbery at business premises in Easterly Road, which happened at around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

A member of staff was confronted by the gang but no one was injured during the raid.

Detective Constable Nathalie Tasker, of Leeds District CID, said: “Although no one was injured, this was clearly a distressing time for those involved and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the identities of the suspects.

“We are particularly keen to trace a witness who provided partial details of a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

“The witness or anyone with any information is asked to call police.”

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call DC Tasker via 101, quoting crime reference 13170560401.