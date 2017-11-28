Masked raiders pull knife on woman in East Yorkshire shop robbery

Have your say

Three masked raiders threatened a woman with a knife before stealing items from a shop in Withernsea this morning.

Police were called to reports of a robbery at the premises in Queen Street shortly before 6.30am.

After threatening the woman and pocketing their haul, the robbers left the area in a blue car.

The woman was left shaken but avoided injury.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance and a cordon is in place whilst initial investigations take place.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the force via 101 quoting log 58 of November 28.