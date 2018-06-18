Masked robbers burst into Bradford home and steal gold jewellery

Jewellery was taken after masked and armed men stormed into a Bradford house making demands for money.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at about 11.30pm on Monday June 11 at Parrott Street.

A spokesperson said three men forced their way into the house and made demands for money. They were carrying a knife and a bat or stick and searched the property before taking items including a Rolex watch with a black face and gold or silver strap and a man’s gold ring with diamonds in the top.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was unhurt but shaken by the incident.

The suspects are described as white and believed to be in their mid to late teens.

The police investigation so far suggests there could have been around five or six people involved and an old style silver Ford Focus was seen in the area immediately before the incident.

Anyone who may have been offered these items for sale or has information about those involved is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180281481.