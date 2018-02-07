Masked robbers steal jewellery from heavily pregnant woman during Leeds home break-in

Have your say

Masked robbers stole jewellery from a heavily pregnant woman during a break-in at a home in Leeds.

Three men broke into the home, in Adel, at about 5.20pm and demanded jewellery from two women, one of whom was pregnant.

.

A three-year-old child was also in the room when the robbers burst in, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

One of the women was forced upstairs, and made to hand over jewellery.

Meanwhile, the thieves pulled rings from the fingers of the second woman.

The men then fled the home with the jewellery and some cash.

The robbery happened and January 4, and police have today appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Christopher Terry, the investigating officer, said: “This was obviously a very traumatic experience for the family. The robbers have shown no regard for the fact that a young child was also in the room.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it or recognised the jewellery pictured to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180005968.