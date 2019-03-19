A 220ft thrill ride which gives riders a bird’s eye view of Sheffield has returned to the city centre.

The Star Flyer, Britain’s tallest carousel ride, has returned to Fargate – three years after its last appearance in the city.

The 220ft high ride Star Flyer carousel is back in Sheffield.

Installation of the 67-metre ride is under way – and it marks a return to the city where it took hundreds of brave riders dozens of metres into the air back in 2016.

And once again, scores of people are expected to ride the Star Flyer while it is based in Sheffield.

Star Flyer was first set up by ride owners Mellor Group in Liverpool in 2010 and has since been an attraction in London and Manchester.

The ride has seats for 24 people, with trips lasting around four minutes.

Riders must be above 1.2m in height and at least six years old and children under 1.4m tall and age eight must be accompanied by an adult.

Further details on opening and operating times and prices are set to be released.

