Masterchef contestant’s ‘no regrets’ over fish dish that led to early exit

A digger driver from Wakefield who appeared on BBC’s Masterchef this week said he loved the intense experience, despite exiting after the first round.

Ironically-named Phil Cook appeared on the show on Wednesday evening and immediately took a risk by opting to cook fish - something which he had never done before.

Although the smoked haddock on a spiced pepper sauce backfired, the 36-year-old said he has no regrets about his decision.

Phil said: “It was a risk going on the show and I never play it safe, but I’m of the opinion that if there’s no risk,there’s no reward. It was dream come true to go on Masterchef - how many people get the chance to do that?

“People have been saying for years I should go on Masterchef and I finally got to do it.”

His dish may have failed to win over judges Greg Wallace and John Torode but he says he will treasure the memories, despite the nerve-shredding pressure.

“On a scale of one-to-10, it’s about 100,” Phil added.

“When you go on there’s a camera and lights in your face watching everything you chop and cook.

“It’s a lot different to how I thought it would be, at home there’s no pressure - you can start again if you get it wrong!

“You’re given an hour and 10 minutes, but in reality you probably get about 35 or 40 minutes because of the amount of talking, but I wouldn’t knock it.

“It’s really good, they’re all interested in you and want to know everything about you.”

He says the Masterchef apron that he wore during the show will be taking pride of place in his kitchen at his Temple Walk home.

Phil, who works for Athena Civil Engineering, says despite his early exit the experience could help him realise his dream to one day open a restuarant.

He said: “I’ve always dreamed of owning a restuarant and eventually I hope to.

“Getting on Masterchef was a dream come true, the restaurant could be as well.”