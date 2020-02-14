Matt Challinor prepares to celebrate Doncaster Knights milestone

Doncaster Knights captain Michael Hills has hailed Matt Challinor’s “fantastic achievement” as the veteran lock prepares for his 250th game with the club this afternoon.

Challinor joined from Rotherham Titans in 2010 and has gone on to become one of the club’s greatest players.

They host Jersey Reds today when he will lead the side out as captain and Hills said: “To be honest, he’s playing as well as ever this season.

“He’s in fantastic form and has done a fantastic job for Doncaster over the years.

“I don’t think he ever thought he’d get to this number but it shows the character of the man and I don’t think anyone would argue with that.

“It’s great what he’s given to this club over these last 10 years and hopefully we can get a win,” he said.

Doncaster are looking for a third consecutive home win as they take on opponents who have won just two of their last seven games but still remain only two points off fourth spot.

Admittedly, Jersey have already defeated Knights this season but both times were on the Channel Island.

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths has made seven changes to the Doncaster side that lost narrowly at Cornish Pirates.

Howard Packman, Colin Quigley, Challinor and Rory Pitman all make their way back from injury, while Steve McColl, Robin Hislop and Ben Hunter return to the XV.

New signing Penikolo Latu is named on the bench and could make his debut but Tom Calladine (neck), Tom James (shoulder), Dougie Flockhart (calf) and Tom Hicks remain sidelined.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Phil Davies takes his side to Coventry today still on the look out for an elusive first win of the season.

Sunday’s game against Ampthill was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

Davies makes just one change to the side that was due to feature in that game.

Former Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw misses out through injury so Andrew Lawson returns to the starting line-up.

On the bench, Will Routledge comes in for Ben Sugars, Dan Lancaster replaces Lawson and Leeds Beckett University student Harry Robinson earns a call up.