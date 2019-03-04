Maurice Tulloch named new Aviva chief executive

Insurance giant Aviva has appointed Maurice Tulloch, the head of its international arm, as its new chief executive.

He will replace Mark Wilson, who is standing down after more than five years at the helm.

Mr Tulloch, who joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed to the board in 2017, will receive a basic salary of £975,000 and will be eligible for an annual bonus that pays out up to 200% of that figure.

He will also be eligible to receive an award under Aviva’s long-term incentive plan for 2019, which typically pays out 300% of base salary.

The new boss will also pocket pension contributions of 14% of salary and £250,000 to assist with his relocation from Canada.

Mr Wilson is credited with turning the company around, but a decision in March 2018 to join the board of rival asset manager BlackRock angered some shareholders.

Aviva employs 2,000 people at its life and general insurance business in York and 1,500 at its life and health insurance operation in Sheffield

Chairman Adrian Montague said the new man in the hot seat knows Aviva “inside out” and is “exceptionally well qualified to re-energise” the firm.

Mr Tulloch himself said: “There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.

“We must focus on the fundamentals of insurance and giving our customers the best possible experience - being there when they need us, protecting what’s important to them and helping them save for the future.

“With the care and professionalism of our dedicated people, I know Aviva will thrive.”