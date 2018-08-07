Mazars heads to Wellington Place in Leeds

An international accounting and advisory firm will move to a major office development in Leeds later this year.

Mazars has announced that it will move to the newly built 3 Wellington Place, from its current home on Gelderd Road, Leeds, in November.

Mazars said the move will enable all its 130 employees to work in one purpose-designed, modern space. Mazars has leased the building on a 15-year term, with a 10-year break clause, from MEPC.

The firm’s Leeds office managing partner, Oliver Hoffman, said: “We consider ourselves very fortunate to be a part of the vibrant business community in Leeds, and this move gives our team the right environment to communicate and collaborate: and ultimately deliver even greater service to our clients.

“This move sets us up for the future: our Leeds team has developed from 30 to 130 people during our time in our current premises – supporting growth in fee income to over £11m.

“The time is right to make this move: we have a pipeline of exceptional talent at all levels in the business, including a number that we hope to be welcoming to the partnership in the near term.”

Phil Verity, Mazars’ UK senior partner, said: “The move to our new Leeds office is a clear sign of our commitment to serving clients both locally and nationally.

“The move is the latest in a national programme of office improvements and moves for Mazars as part of its commitment to being a modern firm.

“Wellington Place gives us a fantastic base from which we can build further growth in our Yorkshire practice, and support our clients for years to come.”

Mazars’ Leeds practice has recently welcomed a number of additions to its teams. Lucy Rothwell has joined from Deloitte to lead the forensic and investigations services team and Pauline Davison, formerly the FD of Neom Organics, has taken charge of the outsourcing team.

Other recent recruits have included Ian Goodwin from KPMG and Ross Preston from EY.

The Wellington Place development is on the site of the Leeds Central railway station, which closed in the mid-20th century.

The scheme has created a new professional district on a site which had been disused for years.

All that remains of the station is a tower, which was built in the 1850s to lift goods on and off the railway.