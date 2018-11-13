Meadowhall stabbing: Attack was ‘isolated’, say shopping centre bosses

Have your say

Meadowhall bosses have stressed that last night’s stabbing outside the shopping centre was an ‘isolated’ incident.

A 16-year-old boy was knifed in his leg inside a taxi at the rank near Next at 7.20pm yesterday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition this afternoon.

Two 16-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of wounding remain in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack was ‘targeted’.

This afternoon Meadowhall bosses said they want to reassure customers that the stabbing was ‘an isolated incident which took place outside the centre’.

The added: “The safety of our visitors, staff and retailers is of paramount importance, and the team has extensive procedures in place to enable effective handling of an incident such as this.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 809 of November 12.