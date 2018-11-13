Meadowhall stabbing: Boy was attacked in taxi, police reveal 

A boy stabbed outside Meadowhall was attacked in a taxi, it has emerged this morning.

The 16-year-old boy was injured in an attack at the taxi rank in the car park near Next at around 7.20pm.

A boy was attacked in a taxi outside Meadowhall last night

South Yorkshire Police said he was ‘targeted’ and the stabbing took place while he was inside a taxi.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening leg injuries and is said to be in a stable condition this morning.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson, from Sheffield CID, said: “I appreciate that last night’s incident will have been upsetting and rather shocking for those who were at the shopping centre last night.

“I’d like to reassure you that from our initial enquiries so far, we believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident that took place inside a taxi.

“We’re grateful to the security staff at the shopping centre for their support yesterday evening, as well as to the members of the public who have come forward to help with our investigation.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 809 of November 12.