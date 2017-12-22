Meanwood fatal crash: Funeral for Leeds man Anthony Armour held today

A funeral is being held in Leeds today for one of the victims of a fatal crash which claimed the lives of two men and three schoolboys.

Anthony Armour, 24, from Hyde Park, died when the car he was travelling in crashed in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, on November 25.

Brothers Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, 14, were also killed along with Darnell Harte, 15, and 24-year-old Robbie Meerun.

Funerals were held last week for Ellis and Elliott, and a service took place yesterday for Darnell.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has admitted five offences of causing death by dangerous driving.