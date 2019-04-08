Meatless Farm wins Morrisons contract

The Meatless Farm Co, which makes plant-based, vegan mince and burgers, has signed a deal to supply Morrisons stores around the country.

The Leeds-based firm originally launched its products in Sainsbury’s last September and is now in over 600 Sainsbury’s stores.

Meatless Farm is launching its 400g mince and two-pack 227g fresh burger patties in 464 Morrisons stores, which means it will have access to 95 per cent of the nation’s Morrisons stores.

Rob Woodall, CEO of The Meatless Farm Co, said: "The UK market is extremely important to us as we’re a British plant-based company, but we also strongly believe that the UK is central to this global shift in the way people eat."

The meat alternative market is expected to be worth £4.1bn globally by 2020. Research shows that 42 per cent of British consumers are increasing the amount of plant-based food they eat.

"The new listing with Morrisons will bring extensive national distribution," said Mr Woodall.

"It is an important and timely partnership as the demand for plant-based increases."

Meatless Farm’s latest listing will be supported by social media and PR and its plant-based mince and burgers will be sited in the meat-free aisles. A 400g pack of mince costs £3 and a twin pack of burgers costs £2.50.

The firm also speaking to pub chains and restaurants with a view to launching its meat free mince and burgers around the country. The group already works with pub chain Greene King.

It will launch its new sausage range in Sainsbury’s in May in time for the barbecue season and plans to launch ready meals later in the year.

The group’s products look and taste like meat and are made from pea protein, brown rice protein and soya protein.

“Our products have the same level of protein as meat, but half the saturated fat,” said Mr Woodall.

“We are trying to replace centre of the plate items.”

“Our vision is to have our products sold in the meat aisle and turn it into a protein aisle. When it is located near meat, that’s when it can expand.”

The group has seen strong demand from consumers who want to eat less meat for both health and ethical reasons. Vegan and vegetarian ranges are seeing an enormous surge in popularity as consumers switch to eating less meat or no meat at all.

“This plant-based trend is really working well with millennials and students. Students are going vegan after their first term at university,” said Mr Woodall.

At the moment Meatless Farm is run from a start up office in The Calls in Leeds where it employs 10 people, but as it expands to 20 people next year it will move to a two-floor office in The Calls and has plans to develop its own laboratory on a top floor office.

“We’ve applied for a grant with Leeds Council and we welcome their support,” said Mr Woodall.

“We aim to grow into an international business.”