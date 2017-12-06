Medals from trenches come home to Barnsley after auction hunt

A collection of medals from the First World War were brought home to Barnsley yesterday after two councillors scoured auction houses and websites for items that would stand as a memorial to the town’s Pals battalions.

The Barnsley Pals, the 13th and 14th Battalions of the York and Lancaster Regiment, took part in the attack on Serre on the first day of the Somme campaign in 1916, and the Division of which they were part suffered 3,600 casualties. The Barnsley Battalions alone suffered 545 casualties on the first day.

The two units, like many others across the north, had been formed from volunteers within communities that had volunteered for service together.

The collection of medals that has now gone on display at Experience Barnsley, the town’s social history museum, includes the Military Medal of Lance Corporal Thomas Hardcastle, who was honoured for distinguished conduct on the battlefield. His health suffered later and he died in 1931, aged just 41.

Other items include medals, paperwork and war badges belonging to Privates Percy Sykes, William Rawsthorne, Isaac Marsh, Frank Longden and Charles Potts.

They were donated by town councillors Joe Hayward and Dave Leech, who bought them at auction. Most had been passed from the soldiers’ families and into the hands of dealers.

Coun Hayward said: “They have come home to Barnsley now and they can never be sold again.

“Many local men died in battle and it is important to remember them and hear their stories. The medals will allow people to discover more about the men who wore them and the importance of the war they fought in.”

Coun Leech added: “These soldiers served together, trained together and died together. They are part of Barnsley. “We are really pleased that we are able to donate such a significant collection of medals.”