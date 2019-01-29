Media firm boss in top photography award

Have your say

The founder of a Yorkshire media company has won an award at one of country’s most high profile photography competitions.

Adam Karnacz of First Man Media won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Macro category at the prestigious British Photography Awards.

Mr Karnacz’s photo, entitled Veil, took the award from a shortlist of 20 photographs following a public vote.

It showcases the practice of water drop photography in which he was able to capture the impressive moment when the collision of a drop of liquid created a symmetrical veil above the water’s surface.

Mr Karnacz, 37, was announced the winner at London’s Savoy Hotel alongside a raft of other top photographers.

Among the other winners was renowned portrait and fashion photographer Rankin, who received a Fellowship Award.

Mr Karnacz told The Yorkshire Post: “It was an honour to have won the People’s Choice award in the Macro category and thanks to all the people who voted for my image.

“It was a fun night with some amazing work on display and an excellent celebration of photography.”

Leeds-based Mr Karnacz founded First Man Media three years after leaving his former career as a police officer.

A keen and accomplished photographer, he began offering instructional videos through his own YouTube channel and has today amassed a following of nearly 90,000 subscribers.

His firm offers a range of services from producing video packages for corporate clients to bespoke tuition for photographers of all abilities.