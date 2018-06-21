Medieval potions are stirred up for a spell as exhibition is launched

Their equivalents today might not even warrant a visit to the GP, but the maladies that afflicted the inhabitants of medieval England were likely to have brought forth an armoury of wooden wands, love potions and truth serums.

A new exhibition, launched tomorrow, uses authentic spells and contemporary cures to conjure a world in which magic and Christianity were deemed not incompatible, and where what was not understood, was feared.

Finn Brigham on the Alchemist Table at Barley Hall in York. Picture by Simon Hulme

“Medieval England was much less enlightened than our world today,” said Sarah Maltby at York’s Barley Hall, a reconstructed 14th century townhouse originally built by the monks of Nostell Priory.

“Without the scientific understanding of complex processes, much more activity was perceived as being magical – something that relied on powers beyond the scope of conventional religion or established science of the period,” she said.

The exhibition, Magic and Mystery, covers 500 years of medical history, from the 11th to the 16th century – a period that ended with “witch trials”, in which the church punished those practicing magic that had earlier been condoned.