Meet Santa at these unusual Yorkshire locations

Santa’s making his list and as we get closer to the big day there is the opportunity to meet the man himself at some imaginative locations.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway: The Santa Express is a 75-minute journey where the man himself will visit children for a chat and a present. His helpers will also be on board telling Christmas stories and adults can enjoy a mince pie, hot drink and alcoholic tipple. They run on selected dates from Dec 1-23, nymr.co.uk

National Coal Mining Museum: Meet Santa in his cosy grotto 140m below the surface. Mini miners get to have a chat and receive a gift and a certificate. Children under five, who are not normally admitted, can go underground to meet Santa. The grotto is open on selected dates until Dec 23, ncm.org.uk

York Castle Museum: Step back in time to a Victorian Christmas and a special Christmas trail. Activities include gingerbread making and crafts and Father Christmas is waiting with a traditional gift. Selected dates to Dec 23. New this year are evening dates, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk

Thorp Perrow Arboretum: Follow the festive trail into the woods to find Santa in his cosy grotto. His elves guide young visitors through the Winter Wonderland to Santa’s log cabin home for a chat and a gift. Open from Dec 8-24 with special Autism Friendly slots on Dec 20. To book a slot go to thorpperrow.com

Cannon Hall Farm: Tuck into breakfast or lunch with Father Christmas at the farm’s Santa Specials. Every child will be given a personalised passport to the North Pole to meet Santa for a gift. Elves will check if children have been naughty or nice – with their special elf check-in scanner. Available through Dec, cannonhallfarm.co.uk