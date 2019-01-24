Meet the adorable Leeds dog that looks like a Furby and needs a new home

One little doggy in need of a new home is certain to stand out from the crowd - thanks to his uncanny resemblance to a popular children's toy.

George the Pekingese is currently looking for his forever home at the Leeds branch of Dogs Trust.

Similarities haven't gone unnoticed between George and a Furby

With his big round eyes, cute little nose and fluffy fur, the similarities with bestselling kids' plaything Furbys are not going unnoticed.

George, who is estimated to be between two-years-old and five-years-old is described as a 'couch potato' who love a comfy bed.

The full description says: "George is a cute little couch potato who loves a comfy bed to snooze in.

"He likes to potter but isn't one for lots of exercise due to his little legs !! George is not a lap dog but enjoys company.

George is currently available for adoption PIC: Dogs Trust

"He likes dogs too and may live with another quieter smaller dog for company."

He would prefer a quiet home and requires regular grooming, to keep those luscious locks in fine condition.

His biography adds: "George would prefer an adult only home (or sensible older teens).

"George likes his toys but doesn't like to share them. He will need a secure enclosed garden as he is prone to running off if given the chance.

Can you see the similarities between George and the popular children's toy?

"George will need regular grooming to keep him in tip top condition, this may include trips to a professional groomers."

He is described as having basic house training, as being dog friendly, stranger friendly and a couch potato.

You can get more information on George here.