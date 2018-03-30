Meet the cute newborn animals at Leeds farm this Easter

Have your say

SPRING lambs and newborn chicks and piglets are among hundreds of child-friendly animals at Leeds City Council-run Home Farm at Temple Newsam.

Families are being invited to meet the newborn baby animals and follow a special Easter trail to be in with a chance of wining a chocolate treat.

Creative workshops will be held in the house at Temple Newsam where children can make their own fluffy chicks to take home.

The working farm, which is a popular attraction for Leeds families, is home to some of the rarest breeds of farmyard animals in the country.

Special event days are held at the conservation farm when families can enjoy traditional crafts, activities and demonstrations, including butter making and blacksmithing.

There is also playground where kids can let off a little steam.

