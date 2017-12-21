Meghan, Harry and the snaps that say, I love you

IT IS a picture that speaks a thousand words: his head cradled on hers; her hands caressing his beard. A casual observer would not know which was the screen star.

The informality of the engagement portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one of three released yesterday by Kensington Palace, is a lifetime away from previous generations of Royal photographs.

Where once they might have been issued to the London Gazette, the Palace posted one on Instagram, with the message: “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments.”

The pictures were taken by the fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski, at Frogmore House, Windsor.

The set includes a candid shot of Harry and Meghan walking arm in arm, and a more formal one of them sitting together, holding hands.

She is wearing a sweater by Victoria Beckham while Harry is keeping out the cold in a Burberry coat – possibly stitched at the firm’s factory in Castleford. The former actress, who on Wednesday joined Harry at a Christmas lunch for the Royal family, is wearing her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh began their Christmas break like many other couples – returning home by train. They were pictured at King’s Lynn station in Norfolk, hopping off a late morning service from King’s Cross, and it is likely they travelled first class.

Sandringham, the Queen’s private estate in Norfolk, is a short journey from King’s Lynn and she will spend Christmas and new year there with Philip.