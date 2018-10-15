Meghan Markle pregnant: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announce they are expecting first child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘very pleased’ that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in May, made the announcement on Monday morning.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."