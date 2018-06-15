Meghan’s magic

THE ecstatic reception that greeted the Duchess of Sussex as she carried out her first engagement with the Queen without Prince Harry was confirmation that Britain has taken its newest princess to its heart.

Less than a month after the royal wedding gave the country a glorious moment to pause from its everyday cares and simply celebrate, Princess Meghan is looking every inch the seasoned royal performer, and already a valued member of her new family.

The obvious delight of the Queen in having her as a companion, and the warm rapport between the two, spoke of a Royal Family embracing change and renewal, and its appeal to the public effortlessly spanning generations as thousands lined the streets in Cheshire to catch a glimpse of them.

The Duchess is still only at the beginning of her royal duties, but the start she has made shows every sign that Britain’s affection for the Royal Family has only been strengthened by her arrival within it.