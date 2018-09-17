Meghan serves up a publisher for Grenfell victims in first solo project

The Duchess of Sussex’s name will appear on the cover of a cookery book supporting families affected by the tragedy at Grenfell Tower.

In her first solo project as a member of the Royal family, Meghan has written the foreword to Together, produced by cooks from the Hubb Community Kitchen, based near the site of the burned-out tower.

The Duchess describes in her text having watched he tragedy unfold with “shock and sympathy”, and says she later “felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together”.

She adds: “Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to.

“Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”

The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January and prepared food with the other women who have a range of backgrounds from Russia to Bangladesh.

Some of the recipes are family favourites and all have been created by the cooks who support former residents of Grenfell and others in the community.

Meghan helped put the group in touch with a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal issues.

Proceeds will go back to the Hubb and the book will be on sale this week at £9.99.

Zahira Ghaswala, the kitchen’s coordinator, who hosted Meghan’s first visit, said: “She just got stuck in straight away.

“Next minute I realised there was an apron put on her and she was washing rice. It was just all natural.”