Mel B set to spice up book signing in Leeds later this month

Before she sets off on a nationwide tour of the UK, a Leeds lass is set to spice up a book signing in her own city.

Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B or Scary Spice, will meet fans and sign copies of her biography “Brutally Honest” when she appears on Friday November 30 at WHSmith in Leeds city centre. With deep personal insight, frankness and trademark Yorkshire humour, the book reveals the true story behind the Spice Girls and her own personal life.

It comes as the Spice Girls - Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton announced a six-date tour of the UK last week without Victoria Beckham. Ticket demand was so high that extra dates have since been put on but they will not be playing in Leeds.

The signing is at 4.30pm with fans asked to queue from 3.30pm.