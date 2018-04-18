Memorial day for popular Harrogate man

Exciting auction lots are flooding in as the schedule is unveiled for this year’s annual charity day for a much-loved and still missed Harrogate man.

The main part of the Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy day at Harrogate Town AFC’s CNG Stadium on Saturday, June 9 will be an open football tournament for local teams from 11am to 5pm.

Held in memory of popular family man Adam Tennant, a man of the community who sadly passed in 2007 from a cardiac arrest, there will be a prize raffle draw from 5.30pm and an auction at 6.30pm.

Local firms such as Brio’s, Sports Direct, G23, Christies and the Claro Beagle have donated to the raffle prizes, though more prizes are still required.

Football fans are in for a treat at the auction with lots including a 1970’s football signed by Leeds Utd hero Allan ‘sniffer’ Clarke and signed photos of Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, Christiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard all up for grabs.

So far the event’s JustGiving page called Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy has raised more than £1,220 for local charities the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Arrest in the Young.

There will also be live music from 8.30pm with covers band As If.

Organiser Steve Kilroy is also hoping there will be children’s activities on the day such as a bouncy castle and face painting.