Memorial trees in Sheffield saved from the axe

Memorial trees planted in memory of fallen World War One soldiers are to be saved after Sheffield Council cancelled plans to chop them down, according to the city’s Green Party.

In Western Road, Crookes, 20 of 23 memorial trees on the road are earmarked for felling and replacement despite being healthy.

Councillors voted in December 2017 to fell the trees saying they would be too expensive to save.

Now Sheffield’s Green Party claims the council has made a U-turn.

It claims 20 of the 23 war memorial trees are set to be saved using the engineering solutions specified in the council’s contract with Amey, which is felling trees as part of a city-wide road improvement programme.

Coun Alison Teal of Nether Edge and Sharrow ward said this was a 'victory for the Western Road tree campaign and a victory for common sense'.

She added: “This is a complete U-turn from last December when council leader Julie Dore rejected the community’s plans to retain the war memorial trees.

“It is a pity that so much time and money had to be spent on the issue by the campaigners, by the Independent Tree Panel, by the Scrutiny committee and its working group, to get to

the point where Amey just has to carry out ordinary street repairs.

“Of course, if the Western Road trees can be retained, there is absolutely no reason why hundreds of other equally healthy trees should not be saved too, once again we see the

Labour Administration determined to play politics with our environment.”

The Star has approached Sheffield Council for a comment.