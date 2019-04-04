The Majestic building has long been an iconic landmark in Leeds city centre

Memories of the iconic Majestic building in Leeds through the years

The Majestic building has long been an iconic landmark in Leeds city centre, and has served a variety of purposes over the years.

Earlier this week it was announced that Channel 4 is in advanced negotiations with the owners of the historic venue over plans to use the site as its National HQ, housing a variety of roles from across the organisation. While it looks set to be transformed into a fancy new office space, the Majestic has served many different purposes throughout the years, having also been a former cinema, bingo hall and popular nightclub. Here's a look back at its colourful history.

The grade II listed building was built in the early 1920s on land bought by Leeds City Council for 80,000, on the site of a recruiting office used in the First World War.

1. A long legacy

The Majestic Cinema opened its doors on June 5 1922, with Way Down East being the first film to be shown on its screen. The venue was a popular haunt during the heyday of the cinema, and had a capacity of 2,500.

2. A grand opening

Along with the cinema, the venue included a 500-seater restaurant and a dance hall, where afternoon tea dances and evening dance classes were held, making it a popular social haunt.

3. Restaurant and dance hall

During the Second World War, the Majestic served as a dormitory for soldiers evacuated from Dunkirk, while also being used as an air raid shelter.

4. A safe haven

