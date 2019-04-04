Memories of the iconic Majestic building in Leeds through the years

Earlier this week it was announced that Channel 4 is in advanced negotiations with the owners of the historic venue over plans to use the site as its National HQ, housing a variety of roles from across the organisation. While it looks set to be transformed into a fancy new office space, the Majestic has served many different purposes throughout the years, having also been a former cinema, bingo hall and popular nightclub. Here's a look back at its colourful history.

1. A long legacy The grade II listed building was built in the early 1920s on land bought by Leeds City Council for 80,000, on the site of a recruiting office used in the First World War.

2. A grand opening The Majestic Cinema opened its doors on June 5 1922, with Way Down East being the first film to be shown on its screen. The venue was a popular haunt during the heyday of the cinema, and had a capacity of 2,500.

3. Restaurant and dance hall Along with the cinema, the venue included a 500-seater restaurant and a dance hall, where afternoon tea dances and evening dance classes were held, making it a popular social haunt.

4. A safe haven During the Second World War, the Majestic served as a dormitory for soldiers evacuated from Dunkirk, while also being used as an air raid shelter.

