Men accused of stealing £200 from Hull pensioner on Christmas Day in court

A PENSIONER was robbed at a cashpoint in Hull on Christmas Day of £200 which he was intending to give his family as gifts, a court heard.

Kenneth Harrison, 89, who has poor hearing and eyesight and uses a mobility scooter, was set upon by two men when he withdrew the money from an ATM outside Sainsbury’s on Greeenwood Avenue in the city.

Brothers Scott Barrett, 31, and Jon Barrett, 29, of Knights Court, Orchard Park, denied theft at Hull Magistrates today.

CCTV of the suspects was circulated widely on social media following the incident and members of the public came forward to name two men.

Sally Robinson, prosecuting, said the men approached Mr Harrison, who was standing with his back, to them on bicycles. They crowded round him and then grabbed the money as he took it from the ATM.

Mr Harrison could not provide a detailed description because of his failing eyesight, she said.

Ms Robinson said although “only £200 it is likely to be a significant amount of money to him, particularly as he want to give it to family as Christmas presents.”

The men were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Hull Crown Court on January 26.