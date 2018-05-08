Men appear at court accused of neglecting dogs used to guard Sheffield building site

Two men have appeared at court accused of neglecting three dogs used to guard a Sheffield building site.

Adrian Appleyard, 41, and Karl Harwood, 39, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon accused of four charges relating to the alleged mistreatment of one Anatolian Shepherd called Athena and two Caucasian Shepherds called Koda and Sasha.

The court heard how the charges were brought against the two men after RSPCA inspectors visited the dogs between January 20 and January 23 this year at the building site they were guarding in Hollin Busk Lane, Deepcar, Sheffield.

The first offence the men are charged with is causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely by failing to explore and address the cause poor bodily condition of the two Caucasian Shepherds between December 23, 2017 and January 23, 2018.

Appleyard and Harwood are also accused of three charges of duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare, relating to the treatment of all three dogs between December 2017 and January 2018.

Through these three charges, it is alleged that Appleyard and Harwood did not ensure the dogs' need for a suitable environment in which to live, that they did not ensure their need for a suitable diet and did not ensure that their needs were met to the extent required by good practice in that they failed to protect the animals from pain, injury, suffering and disease by leaving them unattended.

The two men pleaded not guilty to all four charges, and the case was sent for trial at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10 this year.

Appleyard, of Springhead Road, Rothwell, Leeds and Harwood, of Ivy Gardens, Bramley, Leeds were granted bail until their next court appearance.