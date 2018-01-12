Men arrested on suspicion of theft at Tesco in Thirsk

Two men have been arrested at Tesco in Thirsk on suspicion of theft.

Police were alerted by Hambleton District Council's CCTV department to a suspicious vehicle earlier today after it had been seen travelling area and was believed to be linked to the theft of a vacuum cleaner from the Co-operative store in Bedale.

Shortly after at 10.50am, officers were contacted by the Tesco store in Northallerton to a report that two men had attempted to steal a television and were allegedly seen getting into a vehicle matching the description of the one spotted earlier in the day.

CCTV again located the vehicle and found it to be travelling in the direction of the Tesco store in Thirsk, police said. The vehicle stopped in the car park and two men went into the Thirsk store.

Police attended the shop and two people, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year old man both from Middlesbrough, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They both currently remain in police custody.