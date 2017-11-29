Men arrested over Doncaster street stabbing

Have your say

Police have arrested three men in connection with a street stabbing that took place on a Doncaster road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Beech Road area of Armthorpe at around 6.50am, following reports a man had been seriously injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds and has since been discharged.

"Three men was arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released with no further action."

Part of Beech Road, as well as Poplar Place, were closed for several hours following the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 101 of November 29, 2017.