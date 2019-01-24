Men due in court over murder of Doncaster boxer

Two men are due in court today over the murder of a Doncaster boxer.

Tom Bell, aged 21, of Intake, died after being shot in a pub in Balby last Thursday night.

Tom Bell

He was shot in his chest and abdomen after a gun was fired into the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation at around 8.45pm.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, of Balby, Doncaster, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, of Bilton, East Riding of Yorkshire, were both charged with murder yesterday.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Anyone with information on the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 796 of January 17.