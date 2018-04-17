Men flee home burglary attempt in Menston after being caught in the act

Police have today released CCTV images of two men who were disturbed as they tried to break into a house in the Menston area of Leeds.

The pair ran off empty-handed when the occupant woke up and shouted at them.

They were however caught on camera at the property in Wharfedale Avenue at the time of the break-in attempt, shortly after 2am on April 1.

Anyone who recognises them or who has any information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to contact PC 1595 Daniel Smith of Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180153190.