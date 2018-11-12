Men from Wakefield and Ossett arrested after two die in crash on motorway

Three people from West Yorkshire have been arrested after a road smash that claimed two lives.

Two men, aged 24 and 22, from Wakefield and a 24-year-old man from Ossett were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on a motorway in Lancashire.

A 21-year-old woman from Abergavenny in Wales has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened close to junction 31a of the M6 near Preston at about 9.55pm yesterday and involved an Audi A4, a Vauxhall Vectra, a Volkswagen Transporter and a Citreon CX Athena.

The driver of the Vectra, a 58-year-old woman from Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same vehicle, a 57-year-old man, also from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.

The occupants of the Audi made off from the scene of the crash.

Lancashire Police’s Sgt David Hurst said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the man and woman involved at this sad time.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and if you saw what happened and have yet to speak to police, please come forward.”