Men hunted over knifepoint robbery in Rotherham village

A police hunt is under way for two men wanted over a knifepoint robbery in a Rotherham village.

They brandished a knife as they stole an off-road bike from a man who was riding it along Mill Road, Treeton, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, December 1.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was threatened with the knife but was unharmed.

The bike stolen by the crooks was a blue and white Yamaha Y280 2001 field bike.

Police officers have issued CCTV images of men they believe could hold vital information about the robbery.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 511 of December 1.