Two men were rushed to hospital after suffering injuries in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.

A car passenger had to be cut free following a single-vehicle crash on the A174 at Lythe, near Whitby, at around 8pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The passenger had back and facial injuries, while the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa had minor injuries to his head, North Yorkshire Fire Service said.

A spokesman added: “Both casualties were taken to hospital via road ambulance.”