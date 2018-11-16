Men jailed after vulnerable woman’s Huddersfield home is seized and turned into drugs den

Two men have been jailed after taking over a vulnerable woman’s home in Huddersfield and turning it into a drugs den.

Saul Britton, 23, and Brandon Diskin, 21, were sentenced earlier this week at Leeds Crown Court to six years and four-and-a-half years respectively.

Saul Britton.

The men, both from Huddersfield, had been found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a trial last month.

They were arrested after an intelligence-led police operation into their activities at the woman’s home on Sunbury Grove, Dalton.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Con Dave Allott, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentences which have been handed down to Britton and Diskin.

“These men deliberately targeted a vulnerable adult and took hold of her property in order to use it as a drugs den to cut and sell Class A drugs.

“We hope that these sentences highlight that drugs offences will not be tolerated in Kirklees and we act on intelligence given to us by members of the public to bring perpetrators to justice.”