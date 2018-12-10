Men plead guilty over Sheffield horror crash in which four died

Three men have today pleaded guilty over a Sheffield horror crash in which four people died including a 16-month-old baby boy.

Brothers Elliott and Declan Bower, and an 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to 11 counts in relation to the crash which happened on Main Road in Darnall on Friday, November 9.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal car crash on Main Road, Darnall.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the stolen VW Golf he was driving slammed into a VW Touran carrying seven people.

The crash claimed the lives of Touran driver Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, his 16-month old son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan, and husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and Miroslav Duna, aged 50.

Three other passengers in the Touran – Erica Korscenova, aged 32, Nikola Dunova, aged 22, and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were seriously injured in the crash.

Elliott’s brother Declan Bower, aged 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade while the 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son,Usman Adnan Jarral, who were among four people killed in a crash on Main Road in Darnall

All three will be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.

More to follow.