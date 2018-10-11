Men posed as police to steal items 'as evidence' in Bradford home burglary

Have your say

Police have released an E-Fit image of a man they are trying to trace, following a burglary where offenders posed as police officers in Bradford.

The burglary happened at about 4.30am on September 18, at a property in Braybrook Court.

Two men told a man living at the home that they were police officers investigating a crime, and that they needed to gain entry to the property.

One offender waited with the victim, while the second searched the home and removed items they said they needed "as evidence".

The victim later received a call from his bank to inform him of fraudulent activity on his account.

Police today (Thursday) issued an E-Fit image of one of the men they are trying to trace.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said:

“If you receive a visit from someone purporting to be a police officer, then please request to see their identification card.

“All police officers, even those not in full uniform, should be carrying these.

“If you’re still not sure then take their details, their collar number and internal extension number and close the door, before calling 101 to check their identity.”

Both men were wearing dark clothing and have been described as being of Asian descent.

One had dark hair which he wore in a ponytail. He was also wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180466458.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.