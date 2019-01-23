Men still in police custody over fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

Two men arrested over a fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub remain in police custody this afternoon.

The men, aged 28 and 29, are being quizzed over the murder of 21-year-old Tom Bell, who was shot at the Maple Tree pub in Balby last Thursday night.

Tom Bell

He was shot in his chest and abdomen in the 8.45pm incident, which is being treated by detectives as a ‘targeted' attack.

Tom, a popular boxer from Intake, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 21-year-old woman arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assisting an offender was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 796 of January 17.