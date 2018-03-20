Men suffer 'verbal racial abuse' at McDonald's in York

A gang left two men feeling "alarmed and fearful" after subjecting them to verbal racial abuse in York.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for witnesses and information about the "public order offence" which occurred around 6pm on Saturday, March 3.

A group of males were at McDonald's in the city centre when two Chinese men were subjected to "verbal racial abuse which left them both feeling alarmed and fearful," officers said.

The force wants to speak with anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and may have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC41 David Ellison.

People can also email David.Ellison0041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180042762.