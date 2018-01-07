Men tried to 'grab' 16-year-old girl in Grimsby

Two men approached a 16-year-old girl and tried to "grab her against her will", police have said.

Officers today appealed for information and said that members of the public intervened and prevented the men from harming the girl on Dudley Street towards Cartergate in Grimsby at around 3.45pm yesterday.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We are keen to speak to witnesses who assisted the girl or who saw the incident to help us with our enquiries as we try to establish the intentions of the men and the circumstances of the incident.

"A number of vehicles were said to have stopped to assist and we are particularly keen to hear from the occupants of those vehicles as they may have important information."

The men are described as both being in their 30s and white. One was described as 5ft 10 or 11ins with black/brown "longish" hair and wearing a black jumper,black jeans and black shoes.

The second man is described as wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a hat .

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 291 of January 6.