Men wanted by police after railway worker is assaulted and verbally abused in South Yorkshire

Two men are wanted by the police today after a railway worker was assaulted and verbally abused as a train travelled through South Yorkshire.

Police officers investigating the incident have issued CCTV stills of two men they believe could hold vital information.

Do you know this man?

A railway worker was verbally abused after asking to inspect tickets as a train travelled between Rotherham and Doncaster.

When the victim tried to call the police he was pushed against a door.

The incident occurred on between 8.17pm and 8.40pm on Sunday, August 26.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.

Do you recognise this man?

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.