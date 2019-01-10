Mental Health first aid courses on offer

Workers looking to become Mental Health First Aiders are invited to attend a course in Leeds next week.

The courses are being organised by campaigner and lawyer Jodie Hill who is seeking to ensure the law is changed to make having Mental Health First Aiders in the workplace becomes compulsory.

More young people are suffering from mental health conditions.

Poor mental health costs the UK between £73bn and £97bn each year and Ms Hill has set up a Change.org petition which calls for it to become mandatory for staff to have access to mental health first aiders in the workplace.

Around 15 out of every 100 people at work have a mental health condition, according to Government estimates.

Each year around 300,000 people with a long-term mental health condition lose their job, which is much higher than the rate for people with a physical health condition.

Mental Health First Aiders are designed to be an initial point of contact for anyone encountering problems and to spot early signs of issues with coworkers.

They will then refer these individuals to the correct place for assistance, treatment and counselling.

Ms Hill said: “We thought a good start would be to put on our own course.

“It is just a two days course and you learn about all the different mental health conditions. It is not just about anxiety and depression.”

The course is taking place on January 14 and 15 at the offices of Thrive Law in Leeds. Message pa@thrivelaw.co.uk for more details of to book your place.